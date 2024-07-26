Home > Entertainment > Music > Lady Gaga Lady Gaga Incorporates a Lot of French in Her Songs — Does She Speak the Language? Gaga, ooh-la-la! By Jamie Lee Published Jul. 26 2024, 11:44 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

One of the many things we love about Lady Gaga — aside from her incredible talent, naturally — is how she always seems a bit cloaked in mystery.

You may have noticed that Gaga sometimes includes a bit of French in her songs. Is it just to add a little bit of that mysterious flair, or does our girl actually speak the language? Here's what to know.

Does Lady Gaga speak French?

Gaga likes to incorporate bits of the French language into her music. Actually, she does it quite often. Back in 2020, an enterprising fan who goes by MiQuenDroid on Gaga Daily even put together a handy reference to the songs in which Gaga incorporates the language of love.

Those songs include: "Love Game" (French lyrics: "Dans, the love game")

"Eh, Eh, Nothing Else I can Say": (French lyrics: "Just that things got so compliquées, eh-eh")

"Bad Romance" (French lyrics: "Je veux ton amour et je veux ta revanche")

"Bloody Mary" (French lyrics: "J'veux pas mourir toute seule")

"Fashion" (There are a bunch of French lyrics in this one!)

"Donatella" (French lyrics: "Boulangerie")

"La Vie en Rose" (This is a cover of a famous French song by Edith Piaf)

But if you were to ask Gaga if she actually speaks French? Well, that would be a hard no. In 2009, when Gaga was interviewed by French-speaking radio hosts, they asked her point-blank if she spoke the language. "No, my French is s--t," she replied in French (at least according to Google Translate, anyway).

What is Lady Gaga's nationality?

Lady Gaga was born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta to a family with deep Italian roots. Both of her parents have Italian heritage, though her mother Cynthia is specifically half Italian as well as half French, English, German, and Scottish, according to reports. That being said, Lady Gaga's nationality is American.