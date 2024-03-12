Home > Entertainment > Music > Lady Gaga Lady Gaga Still Has Faith in God, but She Isn't Into Organized Religion Lady Gaga was raised Catholic, but she has since largely abandoned organized religion. By Joseph Allen Mar. 12 2024, Published 3:04 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Now that she's firmly established herself as one of the most successful singers of the 21st century, Lady Gaga has continued to be totally unafraid to blaze her own trail. The singer has long been unafraid of embracing the stranger aspects of herself, and has become an icon in large part because of that embrace of the unusual.

Given her incredible levels of fame, many have naturally wondered what her views on faith and religion are. Lady Gaga was raised in a religious family, but here's what we know about how she feels about religion as an adult.

What is Lady Gaga's religion?

Lady Gaga was raised Catholic, and she has long said that she still believes in God. She has also said, though, that she doesn't believe in institutionalized religion, and that her belief is that everyone will go to heaven when they die. "I do believe that God comes in many forms and I don't believe we know what he looks like, but I see God in my fans," she said during an interview with Google.

"They are who I worship and I believe what you worship in your life doesn't have to be religion or an institution or a certain kind of God. It's just you must worship your faith," she continued. In an earlier interview with Larry King, Lady Gaga explained that she saw herself as "very religious," even if she didn't totally understand what her religious views or feelings were.

"I suppose you could say I'm quite a religious woman that is very confused about religion," she said. "I dream and envision a future where we have a more peaceful religion or more peaceful world, a more peaceful state of mind for the younger generation." In general, Lady Gaga's songs and her message have been focused squarely on self-love, and on a belief that people should embrace who they are.

People want to know about Lady Gaga's religious views after she embraced of Dylan Mulvaney.

Some people are curious about Lady Gaga's religious views because of the backlash she received over celebrating International Women's Day with help from Dylan Mulvaney, a prominent trans influencer. In a post on Instagram, Lady Gaga responded to the backlash, saying that she was shocked that so much attention had been directed toward the post.

"It’s appalling to me that a post about National Women’s Day by Dylan Mulvaney and me would be met with such vitriol and hatred," the singer wrote. "When I see a newspaper reporting on hatred but calling it 'backlash' I feel it is important to clarify that hatred is hatred, and this kind of hatred is violence."