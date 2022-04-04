A Look at Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett’s Unlikely Yet Incredibly Sweet Relationship

The "Bad Romance" singer paid tribute to him during the 2022 Grammy Awards while performing a mashup of songs from their joint 2021 album, dubbed Love for Sale. A montage of photos of them danced on the screens behind her as she performed.

This was probably no surprise to fans who have been following their relationship for years. But if you’re just jumping in, you might have some questions. Keep scrolling for the tea on Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett's relationship.