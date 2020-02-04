We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Lady Gaga Has a New Man, and It's Not Bradley Cooper

If you're still waiting for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper to confirm their secret undying love for each other, well, you're going to have to wait a while longer. Lady Gaga has been on the market since she broke off her engagement in February 2019, and she's taken full advantage of it. Since then, there have been a couple of different men on her arm — none of them have lasted long, though.

But who is Lady Gaga dating currently, though?

Lady Gaga was recently spotted with CEO Michael Polansky.

On New Year's Eve, Lady Gaga was spotted holding hands with a mystery man she later shared a midnight smooch with — and we finally know who that man is. 

Us Weekly identified her new beau as Harvard University graduate and Parker Group CEO Michael Polansky. According to his LinkedIn page, he graduated from Harvard in 2006 with a Bachelor's degree in Applied Mathematics and Computer Science.