Lady Gaga Has a New Man, and It's Not Bradley Cooper

If you're still waiting for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper to confirm their secret undying love for each other, well, you're going to have to wait a while longer. Lady Gaga has been on the market since she broke off her engagement in February 2019, and she's taken full advantage of it. Since then, there have been a couple of different men on her arm — none of them have lasted long, though.

But who is Lady Gaga dating currently, though?