Lady Gaga Has a New Man, and It's Not Bradley Cooper

Lady Gaga Has a New Man, and It's Not Bradley CooperBy Sara Belcher
If you're still waiting for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper to confirm their secret undying love for each other, well, you're going to have to wait a while longer. Lady Gaga has been on the market since she broke off her engagement in February 2019, and she's taken full advantage of it. Since then, there have been a couple of different men on her arm — none of them have lasted long, though.
But who is Lady Gaga dating currently, though?
Lady Gaga was recently spotted with CEO Michael Polansky.
On New Year's Eve, Lady Gaga was spotted holding hands with a mystery man she later shared a midnight smooch with — and we finally know who that man is.
Us Weekly identified her new beau as Harvard University graduate and Parker Group CEO Michael Polansky. According to his LinkedIn page, he graduated from Harvard in 2006 with a Bachelor's degree in Applied Mathematics and Computer Science.
Parker Group is the business overseeing many of Michael's other ventures, including both nonprofit and for-profit groups. Parker Group manages the philanthropy group the Parker Foundation, the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, and Parker Ventures.
Michael also appears to be the co-founder and board member to a variety of other groups and organizations. But in his busy schedule, he clearly makes time for Lady Gaga.
Lady Gaga also recently made her relationship with Michael Instagram official. On Feb. 3, she posted a photo cuddling with the CEO, captioning it "We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!"
This is the first relationship in a while that Lady Gaga has gone so public with — so it's safe to say it must be going well.
She dated Dan Horton for three months.
Before publicly stepping out with Michael, Lady Gaga was with audio engineer Dan Horton for three months. They were originally seen at dinner in Studio City, kissing and flirting. They met while working together in 2018, and started dating a few months after Lady Gaga called off her engagement.
“They have been working on new music, have spent hours of work time together and became really close," a source told Entertainment Tonight shortly after their relationship was confirmed. "They’re working very closely together at a home studio in Hollywood, and sparks just started flying...They seem like a pretty good match.”
But apparently, the two just weren't meant to be. Us Weekly reported on their split, revealing that it was Dan's immaturity that led to their breakup.
“Gaga does want to date again,” the source told the outlet. “Dan was not mature enough for her.”
Ouch.
Lady Gaga and Christian Carino got engaged in 2018.
Lady Gaga's second engagement was to Christian Carino in 2018. She's always kept the details of her love life pretty private, so the crowd was shocked when she announced the engagement in her speech, saying she'd like to thank "her fiance, Christian."
The news was revealed at Elle's 25th annual Women in Hollywood in October 2018. Rumors of their engagement had been flying since the previous August when she was first spotted with a ring on *that* finger.
But their love story didn't last much longer, as their split was confirmed when Lady Gaga attended the Grammy's in 2019 without the talent agent — and without her engagement ring. A source told PEOPLE they had called off their engagement "a bit ago," saying “It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end."
Before being engaged to Christian, Lady Gaga was engaged to actor Taylor Kinney. They broke off the engagement in 2016.
