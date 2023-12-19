Lady Gaga Does Not Sing "Red Wine" at the Beginning of 'Just Dance' — Let's Unpack the Real Lyrics
It's a common misconception that Lady Gaga says "red wine" at the beginning of "Just Dance," but that's not true. Read on for the real lyrics.
I have misheard and misinterpreted far too many songs and lyrics in my lifetime. Part of the reason is I was young and naive. But also, some artists are just ahead of their time.
Take Lady Gaga's "Poker Face," for instance. In the music video, she is seen playing cards. Therefore, I thought it was a song about poker and that the song's title further confirmed my theory. But as it turns out, "Poker Face" is an anthem celebrating bisexuality – and I know I'm not the only one who mistakenly interpreted it.
Speaking of Queen Gaga, remember her 2008 debut single "Just Dance"? Otherwise known as the banger that basically catapulted her into pop stardom! Well, if you thought the first two lyrics of the song were "red wine," I am about to blow your mind.
No, Lady Gaga does not say "red wine" in the beginning of 'Just Dance.'
Given that "Just Dance" is a party song, it's understandable why so many of us associate the song with alcohol. Especially, since the next lyric out of her mouth is "I've had a little bit too much," which I always assumed was her referring to the red wine. The song actually mentions alcohol a few times, and in the music video, there are lots of drinks and bottles present.
But I am here to tell you that Lady Gaga does not sing "red wine" at the beginning of "Just Dance." Instead, she is actually giving a shoutout to music producer, "RedOne," (real name Nadir Khayat) who co-wrote the song with her.
This came as a shock to fans, many of whom have gone over a decade believing the lyrics were "red wine."
Who is RedOne? He's actually written several songs with Lady Gaga.
Nadir Khayat, better known as RedOne, was born in Morocco and is a Grammy award-winning Swedish record producer, record executive, singer, and songwriter. Besides "Just Dance" he also co-wrote "Bad Romance," "LoveGame," "Poker Face," "Gypsy," "Judas," "Alejandro," and "Angel Down" with Lady Gaga. RedOne has also collaborated with other big artists like Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, and Enrique Iglesias to name a few.
He currently serves as the Creative Entertainment Executive at FIFA.