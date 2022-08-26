So, Does Jennifer Lopez Have a Personal Vendetta Against Virgos?

So, are you a Virgo or do you know one? Per Astrology-Zodiac-Signs.com, Virgo's strengths include being loyal, analytical, kind, hardworking, and practical. But on the other hand, their weaknesses include shyness, feeling worried, being overly critical of themselves and others, and taking on an "all work and no play" attitude.

Furthermore, they fancy animals, healthy food, books, nature, and cleanliness. But they are not fond of rudeness, asking for help, or taking center stage.