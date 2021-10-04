Rumors Are Spreading that Jennifer Lopez Died in a Car Crash, but Are They True?

Every once in a while, the internet spouts out rumors that a young, hugely famous celebrity has died unexpectedly. Sometimes, those rumors are tragically true. Other times, though, the reports suggesting that a young-ish celebrity has passed away are untrue, but that doesn't mean they don't spread around the internet like wildfire. Now, some are wondering whether Jennifer Lopez is the latest victim of a death hoax .

Jennifer did get into a car accident, but it was way back in 2014 when a drunk driver hit their SUV. In a post on Instagram after the accident, Jennifer wrote about how grateful she was that no one was hurt. “Thank god everyone ok!!! #GRATEFUL #THANKYOUGOD #DontdrinkandDrive!!!! #cursedthatfoolout #theBronxcameout #dontmesswithmycocnuts #mamabear #leahstayedcalm #thatwasweird," she wrote .

Recently, rumors have been circulating online suggesting that Jennifer Lopez died in a car accident. The exact source of the rumors is unclear, but they may have originated with a Facebook post that claimed the actress and pop star had died in a colliion. Those rumors turned out to be totally untrue, and it seems that Jennifer is still alive and thriving.

Celebrities are often caught up in these kinds of online death hoaxes, and they're so common that this isn't even Jennifer's first time dealing with one. In 2019, a similar rumor spread online that Jennifer had been involved in a car crash that had led to her death. Thankfully, the rumor has been false both times, and Jennifer has lived to see another day.

Jennifer has been all over the press thanks to her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck.

Although rumors of Jennifer's death were unfounded, that's not the only reason she's been a trending topic on social media in recent months. After news broke that she had rekindled her relationship with Ben Affleck after almost two decades apart, the two became a fixture in the pages of tabloids. Thus far, the relationship between the two seems to be going well, and they've been spotted getting intimate with one another on numerous occasions in public.

Article continues below advertisement

Reports also suggest that the couple has spent much of the fall apart, as Ben works on a movie in Texas. In spite of the distance, it seems that both have come to an understanding that they don't always have to be with one another. "This is their life together now," a source told People. "They will see each other when they can.”