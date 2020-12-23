'Glee' Star Heather Morris Issued an Apology After Angering Twitter With Mark Salling Comments

While many Twitter users hounded Heather for her expressions about Mark, others came to her defense and explained how complicated and non-linear grief can be, especially when the person who died was not a perfect person.

the fact heather even has to apologize 🤦🏼‍♀️ it’s her opinion and how she felt about people who she was personally close with

One fan wrote, “I think everyone grieves in different ways and even though he is a sick man, she knew him and loved him. She’s not defending his awful actions so I don’t see anything wrong with it. The woman lost 3 friends and is trying to deal with it. Let her be.”

I’m sorry but as someone who was a victim of sexual abuse at the hands of a family member, you have no right to tell me (or other people who’ve had a similar situation) how we should perceive someone’s words. Doesn’t matter if that wasn’t her intention, it was triggering 🤷🏾

Another wrote, “Mark did something extremely horrible ... but he was/still a huge part of Glee and it’s success. Good for you heather.” On the other side of the coin, there were many who still could not condone Heather’s compassionate comments about Mark’s inappropriate private life.

One user said, “...he had 50,000 photos of kids. Not just one or 2. Unjustifiable. And all those kids in the pics were probably abused badly. He was very very sick and twisted.”