The Refugee Olympic Team Was Created as a "Symbol of Hope" "It is also a signal to the international community that refugees are our fellow human beings and are an enrichment to society." By Jamie Lee Published Jul. 26 2024, 3:24 p.m. ET

As all the excitement continues around the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, viewers are curious to learn more about the different teams — including, of course, the Refugee Olympic Team.

Here's what to know about the team, how the initiative came together, and the impressive athletes you can root for as they go for the gold across 12 different sports.

What is the Refugee Olympic Team?

Back in 2015, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) created an initiative known as the Refugee Olympic Team. The goal was to allow refugees who were forced to flee their countries to still be able to participate in the Olympic games.

"This will be a symbol of hope for all refugees in the world, and will make the world better aware of the magnitude of this crisis," said IOC President Thomas Bach when he announced the team back in 2016. "It is also a signal to the international community that refugees are our fellow human beings and are an enrichment to society."

In the Rio games in 2016, 10 athletes competed for the Refugee Olympic Team. And in the 2020 Tokyo games, the number of athletes on the team jumped up to 29. For the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, there are a whopping 36 athletes from 11 countries making up the Refugee Olympic Team.

They'll be competing across 12 sports: swimming, athletics, badminton, boxing, breaking, canoe, cycling, judo, shooting, taekwondo, weightlifting, and wrestling. This year's Refugee Olympic Team includes athletes from Iran, the Republic of the Congo, Sudan, South Sudan, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Syria, Cameroon, Afghanistan, Cuba, and Venezuela.

The Refugee Olympic Team consists of the following athletes: Adnan Khankan — judo

Alaa Maso — swimming

Amir Ansari — cycling

Amir Rezanejad Hassanjani — canoe slalom

Arab Sibghatullah — judo

Cindy Ngamba —boxing

Dina Pouryones Langeroudi — taekwondo

Dorian Keletela — athletics

Dorsa Yavarivafa — badminton

Eyeru Gebru — cycling

Farida Abaroge — athletics

Farzad Mansouri — taekwondo

Fernando Dayan Jorge Enriquez — canoe sprint

Francisco Edilio Centeno Nieves —shooting

Hadi Tiranvalipour — taekwondo

Iman Mahdavi — wrestling

Jamal Abdelmaji — athletics

Jamal Valizadeh — Greco-Roman wrestling

Kasra Mehdipournejad — taekwondo

Luna Solomon — shooting

Mahboubeh Barbari Yharfi — judo

Manizha Talash — breaking

Matin Balsini — swimming

Mohammad Amin Alsalami — athletics

Mohammad Rashnonezhad — judo

Muna Dahouk — judo

Musa Suliman — athletics

Nigara Shaheen — judo

Omid Ahmadisafa — boxing

Perina Lokure Nakang — athletics

Ramiro Mora — weightlifting

Saeid Fazloula — canoe sprint

Saman Soltani — canoe sprint

Tachlowini Gabriyesos — athletics

Yahya Al Ghotany — taekwondo

Yekta Jamali Galeh — weightlifting

What does the IOC mean?

The IOC stands for the International Olympic Committee. It's a non-governmental sports organization that is responsible for putting together the Olympic games that we all know and love.