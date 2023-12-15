Home > Television > Reality TV > Dancing With the Stars Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Had a Health Scare and Needed Emergency Surgery 'DWTS' alum Derek Hough's wife Hayley Erbert suffered a very scary health ordeal. How is she doing? Here's an update on the dancer's condition. By Melissa Willets Dec. 15 2023, Published 11:02 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Derek Hough's wife Hayley Erbert was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma during their Symphony of Dance tour.

She had to undergo emergency surgery.

Hayley is now on the long road to recovery, according to a health update from Derek.

Article continues below advertisement

At the time of writing, as reported by People, Dancing With the Stars alum Derek Hough's wife Hayley Erbert is in the hospital after undergoing an emergency craniectomy.

The professional dancer shared on social media that Hayley had suffered a cranial hematoma while they were on tour for their Symphony of Dance. What's the update on Hayley's health? Keep reading for all of the details.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Derek Hough's wife Hayley?

Derek took to Instagram on Dec. 7, 2023, to share with fans what had happened to his wife. “At the end of last night’s tour performance in Washington, D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital,” he shared with his 3.2 million followers. He went on to write, “She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy. She is in stable condition.”

Article continues below advertisement

According to the Mayo Clinic, a cranial hematoma results from a collection of blood in a person's skull. As in Hayley's case, this condition typically happens when a blood vessel bursts in the brain. Per the medical authority, an intracranial hematoma "is potentially life-threatening," and "requires immediate treatment," such as surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

Derek offered fans a new Hayley health update.

Derek offered fans an update on Hayley's health. He gushed about his wife's "will," "strength," and "resilience," before saying that she "is now on the long road to recovery."

Derek went on to share a message of gratitude, writing, “The kindness that we've been shown in this incredibly unfathomable, and life-changing time is immeasurable. The offers of assistance that have poured in have been so humbling and appreciated. Our hope is that as a family, we can somehow and someway pay it forward.”

Article continues below advertisement

Celebrity friends are standing by the couple.

As fans send prayers the couple's way, their many celebrity friends are also sharing messages of encouragement and love. Allison Holker, who lost her husband Steven "tWitch" Boss in 2022, commented on Derek's recent health update, "Sending all my love."

Article continues below advertisement

DWTS host Alfonso Ribeiro said, "No need to repay any prayers. We are all holding you both in our hearts." From Chrishell Stause to Peta Murgatroyd, and from Ricki Lake to Mira Sorvino, there is no shortage of star support for Derek and Hayley.

Article continues below advertisement

Derek and Hayley got married in August 2023.

This will truly be a challenging introduction to marriage for Derek and Hayley, who only just got married back in August 2023. At the time, Derek told People, "It's so interesting what a small sort of piece of metal can do to your whole persona and your whole outlook on everything, where all of a sudden it's sort of like, oh, I have this promise that I carry with me all the time."