Who Are Derek and Julianne Hough’s Other Siblings? Meet Their Large Family!

In 2007, Dancing With the Stars introduced fans to siblings Derek Hough and Julianne Hough. For multiple seasons of the ABC competition, Derek and Julianne’s talents earned them fame, money, and eventually, their acting and hosting gigs outside of the show that brought them so much success. Since leaving DWTS behind, Derek and Julianne have remained in the entertainment industry. More importantly, they’ve stayed the tight-knit siblings that their fans have come to know for over 15 years.

However, their close relationship isn’t due to their shared interests and professional dancing skills. The Hough family has always had a bond that began long before their fame. Keep scrolling to meet the rest of the Hough siblings and other details about the family.

Derek and Julianne Hough have multiple siblings who aren’t in the spotlight.

While many DWTS fans initially believed Derek and Julianne were each other’s only siblings or twins, both beliefs are far from the truth. Derek, born on May 17, 1985, is three years older than Julianne, born on July 20, 1988. Julianne and Derek are the youngest of their parents, Bruce and Marianne Hough’s children.

Per The List, Bruce and Marianne welcomed five children during their marriage — Sharee (b. July 22, 1977), Marabeth (b. November 26, 1980), Katherine (b. June 9, 1982), followed by Derek and then Julianne. The List shared that the siblings were raised in the Mormon faith. The family of seven lived in Utah until Bruce and Marianne divorced in 1998. Following their split, Marianne remarried a financial consultant, Aaron Nelson, who had four children from a previous relationship. Once they married, their family 11 moved to Las Vegas, Nev.

Although the Houghs (and Nelsons) are a large family, many of them have opted to stay away from the spotlight. However, Derek and Julianne’s older sister, Sharee, is a professional dancer who received training from the Ballet West Conservatory and also danced in college. The mother of six also danced alongside her sister, Julianne, in Footloose.

As for the other Hough siblings, Marabeth and Katherine’s talents don’t include a two-step. Marabeth is a realtor, while Katherine is a licensed esthetician who previously managed an Aveda salon. Derek and Julianne’s step-siblings are also not in the entertainment industry.

The Hough family has supported one another through several hardships.

Despite being a large family, the Houghs have proven they’re never too busy to keep up with one another and will stop what they’re doing to support each other.

In June 2021, the family banded together after their sister, Katherine, faced a tragedy in her household. During that time, Katherine’s husband, T.J. Drechsel, was diagnosed with a form of brain cancer called Glioblastoma.

After a year of aggressive and painful surgeries in 2022, T.J. died of surgery complications in February 2023. Following his death, Katherine posted several memories of her husband and received support from her family, namely her mother, Mariann, who shared her support for her daughter on Instagram.

In December 2023, the Hough family received another devastating development, affecting Derek’s wife, Hayley Erbert. On Dec. 8, Derek posted on his Instagram that Hayley, whom he married in August 2023 after eight years of dating, had been rushed to the hospital for an emergency craniectomy, per Soaps.

Derek then shared that his wife was in “stable condition” and asked his fans for “prayers and positivity during this time.”

Following Derek’s post, Julianne reshared it on her Instagram story and asked her followers to Please pray and send all your love, healing, and light to Hayley and Derek,” and then expressed her gratitude for the “generosity, kindness and care shown to our families.”

Several weeks later, as Hayley healed, Julianne shared that she was “holding my family extra tight this holiday season.” Thankfully, Derek confirmed on Christmas Day 2023 that Hayley is doing OK.