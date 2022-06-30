Julianne Hough Dishes on Her Go-To Beauty Hacks, Importance of Self-Care, and More (EXCLUSIVE)

For Julianne, taking time for herself is important because it helps her be "more present" in her everyday life.

Though she's currently performing eight shows per week in her Broadway debut, "POTUS," Julianne told us that she still takes time to "relax and rejuvenate" by either taking a bath or shower and maybe even putting the fireplace on at the end of her work day. Adding, "It's just like an experience, right?" Girl, we totally agree!