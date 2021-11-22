Julianne Hough's Dating Life Has Been Given Some Increased Attention as of Late

The next man in Julianne's life was country singer Chuck Wicks. He and Julianne met when they were partners on Season 8 of Dancing With the Stars and began dating in August 2008. Much like her relationship with Zack, things were short-lived, and the couple split in November 2009.

In 2010, she was spotted out multiple times with Dane Cook, but a romantic relationship between the two was never confirmed.