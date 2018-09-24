'Dancing With the Stars' Season 27 Will Kick Off Without Judge Julianne Hough

Unfortunately, you will once again not be seeing Julianne Hough for Season 27 on Dancing With the Stars. The former Mirror Ball champion turned DWTS judge is continuing her exploration into other projects, and will not be returning as a judge on the ABC hit show.

The professional dancer/actress, 30, started off the series as a dancer on the show from Season 4 until Season 8. Her growing success helped her to land a seat at the judges' table in 2014. Since her time on the show, she has participated in other projects, such as movies (Footloose and Rock of Ages), a successful dance tour with her brother Derek Hough, and has upcoming credits in Bigger and One Hit Wendy.

Her initial decision to not come back for Season 25 through Season 27 transpired after she wanted to pursue other creative opportunities. "So many things are happening," she previously told Entertainment Tonight in a March 2018 interview. "Obviously, Dancing has always been my family. I was on it, I left for a little while, I came back. So, who knows what will transpire [in the future]. But as of right now, I'm focusing on [Blackpool], my acting and then my music. That's really sort of my focus right now."

Though the former judge may have settled down — she married NHL player Brooks Laich in 2017 — her career is certainly heating up.

Source: ABC

We all may be a little sad that the blonde beauty is not coming back for another season of DWTS, but good news, the other judges are returning! You will see Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli, giving their feedback (though you may not always agree), during tonight's season premiere.

Why aren't Peta and Maks returning to DWTS?

Sadly, our favorite DWTS couple, Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, will not be appearing on Season 27. Though the reason behind their departure is questionable, Peta hinted that she may be trying for baby No. 2.

Source: Getty Images

"Maybe in the next six months," Peta told ET of her baby-making plans. "I think that would be a healthy, good time for us."

She continued, "I've always wanted to have a big family. I came from a pretty small one that was scattered all over the world, so to come into a Russian household like this one — I sort of just claimed about 50 family members, so it's great."

The famous duo appeared in the dance show in Season 25, then skipped last season due to their tour, Maks, Val & Peta Live on Tour: Confidential. In an interview with ET, the pro dancer revealed that she was hoping to get pregnant soon, and make a brother or sister for 20-month-old son, Shai.

While we may be sad to not see this dynamic duo returning to the stage, Maks' brother Val and his fiancée Jenna Johnson will both be competing for the coveted Mirror Ball trophy. We can't wait to see what these pros and stars bring to the table in Season 27.