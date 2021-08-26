Jason Aldean's Childhood Friend and Security Guard, Ryan "Rhino" Fleming, Has Passed Away

Country hitmaker Jason Aldean shared on Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, that Ryan "Rhino" Fleming, his childhood friend and security guard, passed away. As the "Amarillo Sky" singer wrote, Rhino saved his life during the 2017 Las Vegas Strip shooting. So, what happened to Rhino?

Ryan "Rhino" Fleming, Jason Aldean's security guard, suffered two brain aneurysms in the fall of 2019.

As the country star wrote in a recent Instagram post, Rhino played a crucial role in his life. "Man, this is a hard post to write. We lost one of our boys today. Ryan Fleming, aka @rhinolin3, was a friend I grew up with in Georgia," Jason wrote. "For years, if you saw me, Rhino wasn't too far away. He was the person who pulled me offstage during the Route 91 shooting and put his life in danger to take care of me and my crew."

"He was a good man and an even better friend," Jason added. "We will all miss you, brother, and thank you for having my back all these years. We love you, Rhino! RIP." Jason didn't share further details about Rhino's passing. His cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Rhino did, however, open up about his health struggles in an Instagram post shared on Oct. 7, 2020. As he wrote, he suffered two brain aneurysms on Oct. 7, 2019, while waiting to fly from Oakland, Calif. to Atlanta, Ga. He stayed in the hospital for three months before being allowed to return home.

"On [Oct. 7, 2019], while waiting to fly home from Oakland to Atlanta, I suffered two brain aneurysms and had to extend my stay for about three extra months," he wrote. "It was touch and go for a few weeks, but I made it through!" It's uncertain if his death is related to his previous health struggles.

Jason explained that Rhino used to work as a bouncer at a Macon, Ga. venue before landing a role at the local sheriff's office. Rhino likely became his security guard once his career as a country singer started to take off.