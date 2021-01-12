Jason Aldean's Wife Found Herself in Hot Water After a Controversial Political Post

Country singer Jason Aldean is considered one of the most popular names in music today. Known for songs like “Big Green Tractor,” “Take a Little Ride,” and “My Kinda Party,” he has made a name for himself in the industry. Based on his music and lyrics, he displays a persona of a “down home” simple man who just wants to live in the country with his woman and his truck. However, from the looks of his wife’s social media profiles, the couple and their children live anything but a simple country life.