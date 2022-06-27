Social Media Icon Bretman Rock Opened Up About His Relationship With His Sister and Going to Therapy (EXCLUSIVE)

The official synopsis details that this season, "Filipino-born online celebrity Bretman Rock works to save his fracturing relationship with his little sister, but past traumas, his budding business empire, and emotional exhaustion stand in his way."

Bretman Rock spoke exclusively with Distractify (with a drop-dead gorgeous shullet haircut, might we add), and he touched on his thoughts on mental health, his wavering relationship with his little sister, and where they stand as siblings today.