Bretman Rock Has Made Millions of Dollars as a Successful Influencer

Since breaking through as a social media star in 2015, Bretman Rock has risen to previously unattainable levels of fame. With various business interests, millions of followers on social media, and now the attention of one of the biggest magazines on Earth, Bretman has carved out a lane uniquely his own amongst internet celebrities.

With that being said, all of that hard work over the last six years has nabbed Bretman a pretty impressive net worth. So, exactly how much has he made since becoming one of the most talked-about people on the internet? Keep reading for all of the details.

What is Bretman Rock's net worth? It's a pretty impressive sum for an influencer.

According to Money Inc., Bretman is worth roughly $2 million. This impressive sum is largely thanks to his work as a social media influencer on a variety of platforms. He started out on the now-defunct platform Vine, where his 2015 makeup contouring tutorial went viral and established him as a bonafide social media icon.

On YouTube, the star has roughly 8.83 million subscribers at the time of writing and uses his channel to share makeup tutorials, daily vlogs, and even his new YouTube Originals show 30 Days With Bretman Rock. On Instagram, Bretman currently has 17.7 million followers and shares plenty more snaps of his day-to-day life and love for makeup, including sponsored posts that have contributed to his net worth.

As of 2021, Bretman also has his own reality show on MTV called Following: Bretman Rock which spotlights his family. Throughout his entire life and career, Bretman's family has remained an important aspect of his core identity, and that is why the network decided to highlight them within the show. Beyond those accolades, the star has also won a People's Choice Award for "Beauty Influencer" as well as an award for "Breakthrough Social Star" at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

