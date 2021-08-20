Manny MUA Talks Guiding 6 Teens Through Their Coming-Out Journey in New Snap Original (EXCLUSIVE)

Coming out to your family can be a scary experience, depending on your upbringing. Even though gay marriage has been legalized in the U.S. since 2015, many young LGBTQ people find themselves in difficult situations, where they're uncertain how their coming out will be received by their main support system.

The new Snap Original series Coming Out follows six young adults as they come out to their families — and who better to guide them than the longtime LGBTQ icon Manny MUA?