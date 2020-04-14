Bretman Rock Revealed He Has a Boyfriend in a New Video

It seems as though one of YouTube's most beloved makeup gurus and beauty bloggers, Bretman Rock, is officially off the market, guys and gals — the 21-year-old internet personality took to the social media platform on April 13 with a brand new video titled " My Boyfriend does my Makeup " and we're all wondering who the lucky guy is.

Stay tuned for everything we know regarding Bretman Rock's new mystery man — we're super excited for the YouTuber's reported new relationship.

The mystery man then does the YouTuber's makeup with some guidance from the makeup guru himself, only showing his hands in front of the camera. His boyfriend's voice is super deep — some of the comments wonder if Bretman edited it, or if it's naturally that deep — but he doesn't reveal his identity at any point throughout the video.

After Bretman's usual YouTube intro, he starts out the video saying he "promised he would never do something like this," but continues, saying he is going to do a video of his boyfriend doing his makeup. The boy in question — whom he refers to throughout the video as "bube" and "daddy" — proceeds to do Bretman's full makeup routine, with supplies Bretman has laid out for him.

However, they're keeping his boyfriend's identity under wraps for a good reason.

Bretman likes to keep his work and personal life separate, which is why he's been secretive about his boyfriend's identity. Additionally, since his boyfriend doesn't have social media, Bretman doesn't feel inclined to put their relationship on display.

"By the way you guys, I know some of you guys are mother******* wanting to know who he is, and stuff like that, but let me tell you, social media is not the mother******* way because he really doesn't have any social media," he says. "He doesn't care for social media which I f****** love...and I always tell him this is a part of me this is my job... you aren't dating Bretman Rock, you're dating Bretman."