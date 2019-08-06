YouTuber Savannah LaBrant Isn't Pregnant Again, but She's Ready to Change That

The LaBrant Fam is well on its way to being the first family of YouTube. Savannah LaBrant and hubby Cole LaBrant post all kinds of videos with Posie Rayne, their 7-month-old daughter, and Everleigh Rose, Savannah's 6-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. On August 5, the LaBrant Fam stars teased the internet with a major announcement when they posted a YouTube video of Savannah taking a pregnancy test. So is Savannah LaBrant pregnant? Here's what you need to know.

Is Savannah LaBrant pregnant? No, but she wants to be! Savannah wasn't feeling well, so she took two pregnancy tests to find out if she and Cole were going to be expecting another little one. When both tests came back negative, Savannah said she was "relieved... but I'm kind of sad." "I kind of wanted to be [pregnant]," she told Cole. "Like it's like a little bit of a relief, but I'm more sad than relieved... Maybe we should just try for another baby. Maybe we should just get pregnant!"

Cole said he was "excited" about the idea of having another child, but he hesitated when Savannah suggested they speed things up. "Savannah would be pregnant her entire life," Cole said with a smile. "I'm gonna end the vlog here!"

Source: YouTube

The LaBrant Fam stars aren't expecting baby number three (yet), but Savannah and Cole are all about Posie and Everleigh. It's obvious from the LaBrant Fam's YouTube channel that family is everything for for Savannah and Cole. The couple, who got married in July 2017, make it a priority to maintain a friendly relationship with Everleigh's biological father.

“He's still a good guy, and I don't want to bash him,” Savannah said about her ex in a 2018 YouTube video. “He sees Everleigh once a week for like a couple of hours… We’re good at co-parenting, and Everleigh's a happy little girl.”

Source: YouTube

Cole embraces his role as Everleigh's stepdad — although he doesn't care for that title. "We hate the word stepdad, but technically, that's what I am," Cole said in a YouTube clip called "The truth about Savannah's past" posted in 2018. "We've addressed that with Everleigh. She knows [Savannah's ex] is the biological dad. Really, she just calls us both dad."

"I think it's always kind of a tough and awkward situation," Cole admitted. "But you've just got to be adults and realize that's the situation that you're in... A lot of kids today have two dads. [Everleigh] feels lucky."

Source: YouTube

Cole and Savannah hope to expand the LaBrant Fam by adopting a child. Savannah wants to get pregnant with her third biological child, but she and Cole also hope to adopt in the future. "I always wanted to adopt," Savannah said in a 2019 YouTube video. "And I brought it up to [Cole], and he was like, 'That's something I really want to do, too.'" "We want to foster, too," added Cole. "But we want to and we will adopt at some point."