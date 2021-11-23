[SPOILER] Has Been Crowned the New Winner of 'Dancing With the Stars,' Making History

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 30 finale of Dancing With the Stars.

The coveted Mirrorball Trophy is once again on the line in Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. As the finale has approached, judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough have been making some crucial saves and sending home some major competitors, including Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and actress Melora Hardin, who were both sent home in the week before the finale.