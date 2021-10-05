Cody and Cheryl Will Be Performing Virtually for the Time Being on 'Dancing With the Stars'

The fate of Cody and Cheryl's time on Dancing With the Stars was suddenly thrown into turmoil the other week when it was revealed that both of the stars had tested positive for COVID-19. Despite all of the measures in place to keep the cast and crew safe this season, they both happened to be exposed, putting their time on the show in limbo until the producers could figure out what to do.

The pair missed a performance in the official ballroom immediately following their diagnosis, instead being graded on their rehearsal performance (scoring only a 24 out of 40).

Luckily, the pair were permitted to compete virtually until they're cleared to perform in person again, competing together yet in separate locations.

"We're going to be doing it from the comfort of our own home," Cheryl said on Good Morning America. "Look at that, I've turned our living room into a ballroom."