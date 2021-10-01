Cody Rigsby Tested Positive for COVID-19 — Will He Still Compete on 'DWTS'?

Peloton fitness instructor and Dancing With the Stars contestant Cody Rigsby announced he has tested positive for COVID-19. The news comes just a few days after Cody's professional dance partner Cheryl Burke revealed she contracted the virus.

Cody — who has been called the "King of Quarantine" after gaining fame as people switched to at-home workouts during lockdown — took to Instagram on Thursday, Sept. 30, to announce that he recently tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this year, despite being fully vaccinated and following the CDC guidelines.

"To properly rest and recover as well as avoid exposing others, I will be taking a break in the coming days. I appreciate all your support, and I'll be back as soon as I am ready," he captioned the post.