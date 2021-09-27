Cheryl Burke Reveals the Real Reason She's Not on 'DWTS'

We first met Cheryl Burke in Season 2 of Dancing With the Stars , when she and Drew Lachey took home first place. The professional dancer returned the following year and won the competition with her partner, former NFL player Emmitt Smith.

Since then, Cheryl has competed in more than 20 seasons of DWTS, including Season 30, which kicked off on Sept. 20, 2021. But recent reports suggest that she is taking an unexpected leave of absence from the show. So, what happened to Cheryl Burke on DWTS ?

What happened to Cheryl Burke on ‘DWTS’?

On Sunday, Sept. 27, Cheryl took to Instagram to give a shocking health update. In a candid video, Cheryl revealed she had tested positive for COVID-19 and would be stuck in quarantine for at least 10 days. She told her followers, "The PCR test came back, and it came back positive."

The DWTS star expressed her disbelief and encouraged fans to take the virus seriously. "I figured I should let you guys know since I've been as open and as real and vulnerable as I could be here. I just hope I didn't spread it. For those of you who don't think COVID is a real thing, it's f------ real, dude.”

News of Cheryl’s illness comes only a day before the first elimination, which airs on Sept. 27. The dancer said she was devastated by her diagnosis and equally concerned about disappointing her partner. “I feel like I'm letting him down. I just feel like s--t, to be quite honest. And it's so overwhelming because it's Sunday, and the show's tomorrow," Cheryl explained.

