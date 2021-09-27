Cody Rigsby and Andrés Alfaro Waited a Few Years Before Going Public With Their Relationship

It may disappoint some fans to discover that Cody has been in a committed relationship with Andrés Alfaro since 2018. The couple decided for roughly the first two years of being together that they would keep things under the radar. However, that all changed thanks to a 2020 profile of Cody with Vogue and a subsequent uptick in photos posted together on Instagram.

So who exactly is Andrés? Well, he works as an instructor at Barry's Bootcamp. According to a bio on the company's official website, Andrés "can’t live without my Nespresso."

The fitness guru added that his "guilty pleasure is sleeping in and cream cheese bagels." He further mentions that "my friends would say I’m commanding, and an opinionated queen with a playful sass."