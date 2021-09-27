Cody Rigsby and Andrés Alfaro Waited a Few Years Before Going Public With Their Relationship

Cody Rigsby and Andrés Alfaro Waited a Few Years Before Going Public With Their RelationshipBy Chris Barilla
If you've ever heard of Peloton exercise equipment, odds are that you're also familiar with Cody Rigsby. The fitness guru has become somewhat of a star amongst the Peloton community as its most well-known instructor. As of late, he has also translated that fame into other endeavors, such as appearing on the latest season of Dancing With the Stars.
However, not many are as aware of the details surrounding his personal life. So, does Cody have a boyfriend? Also, what else do we know about his life and work? Keep reading to find out!
Who is Cody Rigsby's boyfriend? He and Andrés Alfaro have been together since 2018.
It may disappoint some fans to discover that Cody has been in a committed relationship with Andrés Alfaro since 2018. The couple decided for roughly the first two years of being together that they would keep things under the radar. However, that all changed thanks to a 2020 profile of Cody with Vogue and a subsequent uptick in photos posted together on Instagram.
So who exactly is Andrés? Well, he works as an instructor at Barry's Bootcamp. According to a bio on the company's official website, Andrés "can’t live without my Nespresso."
The fitness guru added that his "guilty pleasure is sleeping in and cream cheese bagels." He further mentions that "my friends would say I’m commanding, and an opinionated queen with a playful sass."
Since going public with their relationship, both Cody and Andrés' Instagrams have become full of sweet moments that the duo has shared. Although their captions tend to be short, the loving pictures they post speak more than words ever could.
Cody is one of the main faces of the Peloton brand.
Cody joined the company through the advice of a friend, who told him that Peloton was paying instructors $150 a class. Cody quickly realized that he wasn't a fan of the other instructor's seriousness when it came to workouts, so he decided to go the opposite route.
After developing his unique style of instruction, Cody became a fan favorite amongst Peloton users. Now with over 900,000 followers on Instagram, Cody has surpassed some of the other biggest names associated with the brand, such as fellow instructors Ally Love and Alex Toussaint.
Will Cody Rigsby still compete on 'Dancing With the Stars'? His partner just tested positive for COVID-19.
Cody's Peloton fame translated into a starring role on the latest season of Dancing With the Stars, and although he and his partner Cheryl Burke have been talked about as favorites to win the season, a major hiccup may now put that in jeopardy.
On Sept. 26, 2021, Cheryl took to Instagram to share with fans that she tested positive for COVID-19. She will have to enter a 10-day quarantine and will miss at least one episode.
Per ABC, pending his negative COVID-19 test, Cody will simply dance with an alternate pro partner while Cheryl recovers.
This, of course, is far from an ideal scenario, but it ensures that Cody will still take part in the competition and have a shot at winning.
Cheryl Burke said she feels she's let Cody down.
In an Instagram video, Cheryl explained, "The PCR test came back, and it came back positive, and I just feel so bad … I feel so bad for Cody, I feel like I’m letting him down."
As she fought back tears, she added, "I just feel like s--t, to be quite honest. And it’s so overwhelming because it’s Sunday, and the show is tomorrow."
"I just hope I didn’t spread it," she said. "For those of you who don’t think COVID is a real thing, it’s f-----g real, dude."
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.