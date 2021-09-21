Can't Find 'Dancing With the Stars' on Hulu? Here's Why

The 30th season of Dancing With the Stars premiered on ABC on Sept. 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. EST. Many without cable have relied on streaming services like Hulu to keep up with the series, as it typically airs the new episodes within the first 24 hours after they premiere.

If you don't see the new episode on Hulu, it's possible it just hasn't been added yet. There is typically a delay between when it airs and when it's added to Hulu to stream, so you might just have to be patient.