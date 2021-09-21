Can't Find 'Dancing With the Stars' on Hulu? Here's Why

Can't Find 'Dancing With the Stars' on Hulu? Here's WhyBy Sara Belcher
Sep. 21 2021, Published 5:21 p.m. ET
Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars includes some of the biggest names from this last year, including longtime peppy influencer JoJo Siwa, former Bachelor Matt James, Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee, and many others. These icons are trying to dance their way to the top — but some fans haven't been able to stream the show on Hulu. Why is Dancing With the Stars not on Hulu? Here's why you might not be able to find the show.
Why can't I find 'Dancing With the Stars' on Hulu?
The 30th season of Dancing With the Stars premiered on ABC on Sept. 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. EST. Many without cable have relied on streaming services like Hulu to keep up with the series, as it typically airs the new episodes within the first 24 hours after they premiere.
If you don't see the new episode on Hulu, it's possible it just hasn't been added yet. There is typically a delay between when it airs and when it's added to Hulu to stream, so you might just have to be patient.
The new episodes are only available for seven days on the streaming service, so be sure to keep up to date with the show. If you wait longer than seven days to stream it on Hulu, it will no longer be available and you won't be able to go back and watch it.
If there isn't a new episode available, check to make sure one aired the previous night, as it's possible there was a break in the season. If you still don't have the episode, ensure you're connected to the internet and try restarting the app.
How to watch 'Dancing With the Stars.'
There are a few ways to tune into this season of Dancing With the Stars. If you have a cable service, you should be able to watch it live at home on your TV or sign in with your provider online to stream it live. Many live TV providers have a website where you can log in to stream it directly through their website or app. If you have a Hulu subscription with live TV included, you should also be able to stream the show as it airs at 8 p.m. EST on Mondays on ABC.
Other services that provide access to stream Dancing With the Stars include Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream.
If you missed the episode when it aired and want to go back to rewatch it, you can also sign in with any of these providers directly on ABC's website to replay the episode. Unfortunately, there are not any free methods to streaming the show at this time.
The cheapest option to watch Dancing With the Stars is the next day through Hulu. While this doesn't allow you to vote live, you can stream the show with Hulu's basic package at only $6 a month (or upgrade to an ad-free viewing experience for $12).
Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars is now airing on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.