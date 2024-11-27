Home > Television > Reality TV > Dancing With the Stars Here's Who Won 'Dancing With the Stars' and Took Home the Mirrorball Trophy "It means everything," the winning celebrity said in the finale. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 27 2024, 7:25 a.m. ET Source: Disney/Eric McCandless

Every season, a new Dancing With the Stars pair takes home the coveted Mirrorball trophy. Whether it's the person you rooted for, and voted for, all season is besides the point. But, all that being said, who won Dancing With the Stars Season 33? Going into the finale, there were five finalist celebrities with their pro partners —- Danny Amendola, Joey Graziadei, Chandler Kinney, Ilona Maher, and Stephen Nedoroscik.

Even though all five finalist pairs, and even the celebrities who were eliminated before finale night, put up a solid fight, in the end, only one pair can win. There is no second place on DWTS. Well, one that gets the celebrity and their pro partner a fancy trophy, anyway. Read on for everything you need to know about who won Season 33 of DWTS!

Who won 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33?

During the three-hour finale of DWTS, it was a slow burn, as per usual. But when it was all said and done, Joey won with pro partner Jenna Johnson. It wasn't a total surprise. The pair made it to the finale, after all. But for those who had rooted a little harder for the other pairs, it might have been a bit of a blow. Still, it's hard to deny that The Bachelor alum deserved the win with his consistently high scores.

That is, after the first couple of weeks of the season. At first, Joey was a pretty average competitor on the dance floor. But around Week 3, his scores with Jenna began to rise. And there were some weeks where their numbers were nearly perfect. Once that began to happen, viewers could see that Joey had the potential to win the season with Jenna.

"This whole experience has been unbelievable," Joey told host Alfonso Ribeiro during the finale episode. "Honestly, everyone from the beginning, Ilona, you have been amazing this season. I love you, all the finalists in it, the judges — thank you for bearing with us, I tried my best, I promise."

When does Season 34 of 'Dancing With the Stars' premiere?

After the dust settled on the ballroom floor at the end of the Season 33 finale, what fans really wanted to know was when Season 34 of DWTS premieres. Because let's face it — with this cast of actors, athletes, and everything in between behind us, it's hard not to look toward what comes next.

Judging by the past few seasons of DWTS, though, fans will have to wait quite a while before they get to see a new group of celebrities put themselves out there in a way they probably hadn't before the show. Season 34 will likely premiere in September 2025. There was a time when ABC produced two seasons of DWTS each year, but that appears to be in the past.