Are Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber Dating? Details on Their Relationship Timeline and Where They Stand Is Jenn Tran just flirting with Sasha Farber, or is there something more to their relationship? Details here. By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 5 2024, 10:17 a.m. ET

After weeks of watching Jenn Tran weed through the good men and the bad on Season 21 of The Bachelorette, viewers were stunned to learn that her engagement to Devin Strader crumbled by the finale, which aired on Sept. 3, 2024. But right after the heartbreak, Jenn was invited to join the Season 33 cast of Dancing With the Stars, which premiered just two weeks after her Bachelorette journey wrapped up.

The quick hop from one reality show to another likely helped Jenn bounce back from the gut-wrenching breakup — and it also put her in the perfect position to meet new people, like Sasha Farber. It seems that partnering with Sasha on the dance competition series did wonders for her, even though she was eliminated during the Halloween episode. So, are the two dating? Here’s a breakdown of Jenn and Sasha’s relationship timeline and where they stand.

Breaking down Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber's relationship timeline.

Jenn and Sasha haven’t confirmed if they’ve taken their relationship to a romantic level, but Jenn is leaving plenty of hints on TikTok suggesting they might be. Since joining DWTS in mid-September 2024, Jenn has spent substantial time with her partner, Sasha, to learn the routines. By Oct. 18, however, she was already dropping subtle but strong hints that their relationship might be blossoming into something more.

On Oct. 18, Jenn shared a TikTok where the two were at Swan Lake preparing to get into character for their upcoming dance on DWTS. Sasha was explaining what they were getting ready for when Jenn joked they were on a date, to which Sasha responded, "It’s not a date." Jenn cheekily smiled and replied, "Sorry."

In the final week of October 2024, which also marked Jenn’s last week on DWTS, she shared another TikTok showing Sasha preparing a meal (shirtless, by the way, giving off major Dirty Dancing vibes), presumably at her place or his. While cooking dinner doesn’t have to mean it’s a date, it could definitely hint at something more than friendship.

Jenn Tran's brother asked, "When's the wedding rehearsal?" under a video of her and Sasha.

While many of Jenn’s past TikToks with Sasha may have looked like harmless flirting (after all, she had just been engaged and was subsequently dumped), a TikTok posted on Nov. 3 that chronicled her and Sasha’s journey on DWTS from start to finish has fans convinced the two are dating. Jenn captioned the post, “From our first rehearsal to our last @sashafarber1,” setting it to “Long Live” by Taylor Swift.