'The Bachelorette' Stars Jenn and Jonathon Set the Record Straight on Dating Rumors

By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 16 2024, 12:46 p.m. ET

It looks like things are finally turning around for Bachelorette lead Jenn Tran! Not only is she competing in the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars, but she's also sparking romance rumors with third-place finisher Jonathon Johnson.

Since the Season 21 finale of The Bachelorette — where Jenn discussed her breakup with winner Devin Strader — she and Jonathon have been seen getting quite close. With fans on social media swooning over their chemistry, could this be the start of a new chapter for Jenn and Jonathon?

So, are Jenn Tran and Johnathon Johnson dating?

Just days after the Bachelorette finale, Jenn and Jonathon joined forces to post several TikToks, including one where they humorously teased the trailblazing leading lady for sending Jonathon home on the show. "Everybody wants to know what I would do if I didn't win," Jenn lip-synced in the video. She paused as Jonathon walked into view and mouthed, "I guess we’ll never know."

The pair also made a splash with a joint appearance at a party on September 13. Jenn shared a TikTok of them dancing to "Juno" by Sabrina Carpenter together at the event, captioning it, "New L.A. tour guide."

Jonathon took to Instagram on September 14, sharing a series of photos on Instagram from the event he and Jenn attended. He wrote, "Getting to go to events like this is super cool. Thank you [People magazine] for having us! It was an incredible time and got to meet some amazing celebs. I hope you’ll have us again."

Despite their flirtatious antics, it seems Jenn and Jonathon are just friends. On the September 10 episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe's podcast Off the Vine, Jenn addressed the speculation and put an end to the rumors. "The internet loves Jenn and Jonathon," she said. "I probably will be grabbing a beer with Jonathon, Jeremy [Simon], whoever it is. I want so badly to keep those friendships, but nothing more than that."

Jonathon also touched on his and Jenn's past on the September 10 episode of The Viall Files podcast, explaining, "I genuinely think it was just the connection wasn't there."

When asked about the possibility of rekindling their relationship, Jonathon noted, "The conversation has not been had yet. I mean, she's gonna be in L.A. for a few months, this is where I live." "Open-minded is probably where I stand," he added.

For now, it seems best for Jenn and Jonathon to remain friends. And let’s not forget about Bachelor in Paradise! At the Men Tell All special on August 27, host Jesse Palmer extended the first invite to Jonathon, which he accepted. So, it looks like he'll have another shot at finding true love — this time on the beaches of Mexico.

"I'm just really hoping that I can apply what I learned from The Bachelorette to Paradise, that ability to validate my own feelings and come to conclusions quicker," Jonathon told TV Insider. "If I like somebody, I'm gonna let them know. If I love somebody, they and anybody else that's watching is gonna know."