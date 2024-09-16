Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette Devin Strader Responds to Critics in Instagram Comments After Tumultuous 'Bachelorette' Ending 'Bachelorette' fans came for Devin Strader after the way he ended things with Jenn Tran. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 16 2024, 11:21 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@devin.strader

Maybe Devin Strader didn't have everyone fooled for the entirety of Jenn Tran's season of The Bachelorette, because plenty were still surprised about his behavior following the finale. By the time the former couple reunited for the After the Final Rose special, they were broken up, and Jenn still didn't quite understand why. Then, Devin shared screenshots of their text messages on social media, which further painted him in a negative light.

And more recently, Devin responded to some of his critics in an Instagram post in a way that also does nothing to explain his actions. From being distant with Jenn to sharing personal details of their relationship with the public, it's clear that Devin is the one Bachelor Nation villain who probably won't be in front of a camera again any time soon.

Devin Strader comments to critics on Instagram.

On Aug. 29, Devin shared a handful of photos on his Instagram with the caption, "Nothing wrong with a little R&R." What followed were countless comments about his character rather than the photos themselves. From one comment with more than 41,000 likes that said "The smallest man that ever lived," in reference to a Taylor Swift song of the same name, to another comment that said, "Stop leaving hate comments, I can't like them all," it's clear that Devin has more haters than fans right now.

And finally, on Sept. 14, Devin responded to the comments with his own: "Everyone done?" That caused some of his supporters to come out and share that they see his side of things in the breakup. Another follower simply commented to advise Devin to turn off his comments, which is probably the best move right now.

Devin Strader's text message screen recordings have 'Bachelorette' fans hating on him.

Following the very public split, Devin shared pages upon pages of texts between himself and Jenn on social media, which he then deleted and apologized for. But those texts were meant to show that he wasn't actually as at fault as many fans believed him to be. Either way, it was like a nail in his coffin as far as some Bachelorette fans are concerned.

There is also the matter of following former Bachelor contestant Maria Georgas on Instagram. He apologized for that on the After the Final Rose special, but it was another strike against him in the aftermath of his relationship with Jenn. There are also rumors that Devin thought Maria was going to be The Bachelorette lead and that that is the reason he signed up for the show, only for Jenn to be the leading lady of the season.