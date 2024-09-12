Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette Devin Strader's Attempt At 'Bachelorette: After the Final Rose' Redemption Blew up in His Face Following the special, Devin shared some screenshots to prove that he did attempt to meet her in person for the breakup. By Sheridan Singleton Published Sept. 12 2024, 3:01 p.m. ET Source: ABC Studios

It seems like Devin Strader is gunning to steal the title of Most Hated Man In America from Tom Sandoval. Devin was one of many men competing for the heart of The Bachelorette, Jenn Tran. In the end, he won the final rose, and Jenn did something no other Bachelorette had done before: She proposed to him first. It seemed as if all was well with the couple, but Bachelor Nation fans saw a very different story in the After the Final Rose special. Things between Jenn and Devin were clearly not good.

By the time the After the Final Rose special aired, Jenn and Devin had called it quits. Jenn shared what went down with them and said that Devin broke up with her during a 15-minute phone call. While that certainly isn't as bad as being dumped via a post-it note, it's still quite insensitive. Jenn was clearly hurt by how things ended. Devin decided to share his side of the story to defend himself, but doing so made things much worse. Why did Devin think that showing those texts was a good idea?

Devin Strader shared texts on Instagram to try to prove that he was more innocent than how he was portrayed on 'After the Final Rose.'

Following the special, Devin shared screenshots of texts in an attempt to prove that he had tried to meet Jenn in person for the breakup. Unfortunately, the way he edited them did not make him look any better. He later decided to post an almost 15-minute Instagram story to explain what happened from his perspective. He shared dozens upon dozens of private texts between himself and Jenn, and he walked through a good portion of them to prove that he was not the bad guy and that they were both to blame.

The response to Devin's now-deleted Instagram posts has been overwhelmingly negative.

Devin's attempt to redeem himself did way more damage than good. He shared all of the private texts between them over several weeks and did so without Jenn's consent. Shortly after posting, Devin issued Jenn an apology for sharing the intimate texts, some of which were sexual in nature. The Game of Roses podcast actually did an initial analysis of Devin's video before it was taken down and agreed that the way he over-explained and repeated himself made him look even worse. He also awkwardly addressed another issue.

Devin also addressed the rumors that were connecting him to former 'Bachelor' contestant, Maria Georgas.