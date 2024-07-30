Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette Counting Down to the Premiere? Get Ahead With These 'Golden Bachelorette' Spoilers! 'The Golden Bachelorette' premieres Sept. 18, 2024, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jul. 30 2024, 12:51 p.m. ET Source: Disney

Spoiler alert: This article mentions potential spoilers for The Golden Bachelorette. After the huge success of The Golden Bachelor, ABC is all in on helping individuals in their golden years find love again! Mark your calendars for Sept. 18, 2024, because that's when The Golden Bachelorette makes its debut— and the star of the show is Joan Vassos!

Article continues below advertisement

We're still a bit off from the series premiere, but Bachelor Nation is already buzzing about Joan's journey! Could one of her contestants turn out to be the second love of her life? Only time will tell! In the meantime, if you’re itching for a sneak peek, stay tuned for all the Golden Bachelorette spoilers we've got so far.

Source: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Article continues below advertisement

Here's the 'Golden Bachelorette' spoilers we know so far!

For the juiciest spoilers in the Bachelor franchise, there's one person we can always rely on to spill the tea: Reality Steve! According to the reality TV spoiler king, filming for Season 1 of The Golden Bachelorette kicked off on Thursday, June 20.

Joan's journey is set to wrap up by the end of July 2024. Since we're now at the tail end of the month, the highly-anticipated final rose ceremony has either happened or is going to happen today, July 30, or tomorrow, July 31!

Article continues below advertisement

A Disney FB page posted these photos of her date. We don’t know who he is since they haven’t posted her men yet. They didn’t post Gerry’s women til after the season was done airing pic.twitter.com/L3t1rS2Mih — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 25, 2024

Now, there's been a bit of a news blackout on Joan's season so far — but on June 25, the spoiler guru shared footage of Joan on a magical 1-on-1 date at Disneyland. Plus, a Disney fan page posted pics of Joan and her date, who we now know is Charles "Chock" Chapple, the 60-year-old owner and president of Insurance Services Group in Wichita, Kan.

Article continues below advertisement

Reality Steve revealed that he's been told Chock is divorced but has kids with his ex-wife. He was also engaged to someone else until 2023 when his fiancée tragically passed away from brain cancer.

On July 16, Reality Steve reported that Joan went on a hometown date with Chock. Yes, we would normally refer to him as one of her "final four" guys, but we're still in the dark about how many hometown dates there will be on Joan's season. If you recall, Gerry's season of The Golden Bachelor only had three hometown dates, so anything could happen!

Article continues below advertisement

'The Golden Bachelorette' will feature a final four!

On July 16, Reality Steve reported that Chock is one of Joan's final four men. They had a hometown date in Kansas on Sunday, July 14.

(GOLDEN BACHELORETTE SPOILER): Joan on another hometown date yesterday in Chicago at the Riverwalk with Jordan Heller, 61 yrs old. pic.twitter.com/DdKih1WLaq — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 18, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Speaking of Joan's final four, Reality Steve has the scoop! On Friday, July 12, Joan had a hometown date with Guy Gansert, a 66-year-old retired ER doctor in Reno, Nev. Reality Steve said Guy has four kids, and his ex-wife is a political figure in Reno.

Then, on July 16, Joan’s hometown date took her to Glencoe, Ill., where she met up with Pascal Ibgui. Reality Steve disclosed that Pascal, 69, owns the Pascal Pour Elle hair salon in Glencoe. Finally, on July 17, Joan's fourth and final hometown date was in Chicago with 61-year-old businessman Jordan Heller. According to his LinkedIn profile, Jordan works as a territory sales manager at AquaPhoenix Scientific.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelsey Anderson's dad is on 'The Golden Bachelorette.'

Mark Anderson, the father of Joey Graziadei's fiancée Kelsey Anderson, quickly became a fan-favorite after appearing on Joey's season of The Bachelor. Kelsey, who spoke highly about her 57-year-old widower dad, revealed how he supported her and her four siblings after their mother, Denise, passed away from breast cancer in 2018. She even expressed her hope that her dad would find love again.

Source: Instagram / @kelseyanderson