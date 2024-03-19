Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Is Gerry Turner Still Married Months After Saying "I Do" on 'The Golden Bachelor'? Over 5 million fans tuned in to see Gerry Turner say "I do" to his reality star bride, Theresa Nist. So yes, we are invested in the relationship. By Melissa Willets PUBLISHED Mar. 19 2024, 4:27 p.m. ET Source: ABC

In January 2024, the first ever Golden Bachelor wed his final rose pick, Theresa Nist — on TV for the world to see, naturally.

Now, months later, fans of the franchise want to know the obvious question: Is The Golden Bachelor still married? Here's what we know about the status of Gerry and Theresa's happily ever after.

Source: ABC

Is 'The Golden Bachelor' still married?

In January, Gerry spoke to People about getting married again as an older person. “At our age, we've probably made our fair share of blunders," Gerry admitted about his relationship with Theresa. "We've learned those lessons, and we've brought them forward with us."

"We can only focus on the things that are fun ahead of us," the newlywed added. "The commitment is critical. That's the most fundamental part of this, and building the trust in each other and the ability to find the right way to communicate all the time. But it's easy.” Gerry also said about seeing rumors that he and Theresa split, “We read some of the things online, and it's really a source of good entertainment for us."

And so it seems whatever you may have read indicating that Gerry and Theresa split up, it's just a rumor. Indeed, sources indicate that The Golden Bachelor and his wife are very much married.

Take a gander at their respective Instagram accounts and you will see that they are in one another's lives, and look very happy at that. In the third week of March 2024, Gerry shared a reel of images that showed himself and Theresa supporting his granddaughter at her volleyball game. For her part, Theresa posts photos that prove she is very in love and enjoying being a newlywed.

'The Golden Bachelorette' is about to kick off her search for a happily ever after.

On the heels of such a successful inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, it has been confirmed that there will be a Golden Bachelorette who will have her pick of dozens of men to date and find love with.

At the time of this writing, ABC hadn't confirmed who their pick for the lucky lady will be yet, but we certainly have some guesses. Leslie Fhima is in the running. She's the woman Gerry tearfully sent home before choosing Theresa.

Source: ABC

Faith Martin also leads the pack in terms of possibilities, especially since she has said she is 100 percent open to the process. Don't forget about Ellen Goltzer or Sandra Mason — and fan favorite Joan Vassos. Joan said about the happy couple who ended up together, "I’m so happy that Theresa and Gerry found love. [They are] two amazing people who deserve all of the happiness and love in the world!"