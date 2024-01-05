Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor 'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner Saw Dollar Signs When He Met Theresa Nist Fans of 'The Golden Bachelor' picked up on the fact that Gerry Turner was very interested in Theresa Nist's job, so let's get into her net worth. By Jennifer Tisdale Jan. 4 2024, Updated 10:08 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Like many fans of the juggernaut that is the Bachelor franchise, I was very excited about a fresh take on a well-trodden show. With the arrival of The Golden Bachelor, we could finally witness actual fear and tension when it came to falling in love. It's hard to sympathize with people in their 20s who act as if The Bachelor or The Bachelorette are their only avenues to falling in love. However, for people in their 50s, 60s, and 70s, this felt like an unfair reality.

When widower Gerry Turner whittled his potential fiancée list down to two women, viewers were convinced he was going to go with the cool yet vulnerable Leslie Fhima. Wearing her heart on her sleeve wasn't enough for Leslie, she turned it into an entire outfit. However, things seemed to shift once Gerry had a conversation with his other lady love, Theresa Nist. Gerry seemed quite impressed with Theresa's business acumen. The hearts in his eyes turned to dollar signs. Let's get into Theresa's net worth.

Source: ABC

What is Theresa Nist's net worth? 'The Golden Bachelor' contestant has a great job.

Theresa was a homemaker for most of her life when she decided to dip her toes in the world of stocks. "This one year, I decided to buy my first stock," she told Gerry during a one-on-one date. "Then I bought another stock and another one. And I actually started trading my own account and I became a day trader." Gerry seemed very taken by Theresa's financial stability. According to various reports, per Life & Style Magazine, Theresa could have a net worth of $500,000 to $1 million.

Theresa Nist Sr. Compliance at TFS Securities Net worth: $1 million Theresa Nist has over 20 years of experience in the Securities Industry and holds seven securities licenses, the 7, 63, 24, 53, 4, and 65, per the TFS Securities website. Birth date: Aug. 4, 1953 Hometown: Shrewsbury, N.J. Marriages: William Bist (died Nov. 11, 2014) Children: Tommy Nist and Jen Nist Education: Kean University

According to the TFS Securities website, Theresa began by "trading her own account successfully, which gave her a great love of and appreciation for the markets." From there she started at Datek Online then moved onto Ryan Beck (now Stifel Nicolaus) followed by MetLife Securities and finally landed at TFS Securities in March 2016.

In November 2023, Theresa took to Instagram to provide more insight into her career path. It's very impressive. "I went to the library and read every book I could find on stocks and the markets," she said. "I also started watching CNBC and listening to Bloomberg. In fact, I interned for a short while at CNBC."