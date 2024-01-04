Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor 'The Golden Bachelor's Gerry and Theresa Planned Their Wedding Right After They Got Engaged 'The Golden Bachelor' features a live televised wedding special, and fans want to know the location of Gerry and Theresa's nuptials. By Chrissy Bobic Jan. 4 2024, Published 1:45 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Regardless of which woman you rooted for during the first season of The Golden Bachelor, it's hard to deny the excitement that comes with the live televised wedding event starring Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist. But, besides wondering about the cake, flowers, and dress, fans want to know where The Golden Bachelor wedding is filmed.

Article continues below advertisement

The last time fans saw a televised wedding from The Bachelor franchise was Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin, when they returned to Bachelor in Paradise two years after they got engaged, and got married in the Season 9 finale. This is just a tad different, especially since it's live television. But The Golden Bachelor wedding had fans excited well before its premiere.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

Where Is 'The Golden Bachelor' wedding special filmed?

According to Reality Steve, the wedding venue for The Golden Bachelor wedding is the La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, Calif. If that's accurate, then it makes sense for a show in The Bachelor franchise to use this location since production has been here before. That's right — when Clare Crawley filmed her season of The Bachelorette in 2020, she was unable to film at the usual Bachelor mansion due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, she, along with her men and the entire crew, posted up at the very same La Quinta Resort & Club that Gerry and Theresa are reportedly getting married at. Does this mean viewers can expect to see more of this particular location in the future? Apparently, it's a Bachelor franchise mainstay, so never say never.

Article continues below advertisement

(LOCATION SPOILER): Gerry & Theresa touring the La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, CA today. I spoiled on Saturday during my IG Q&A this is where their live wedding will be taking place on Jan 4th on ABC. pic.twitter.com/JEhT9vxzVL — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) December 5, 2023

Gerry and Theresa's wedding date was announced shortly after the proposal.

After Gerry proposed to Theresa in The Golden Bachelor finale, the pair set their wedding date. For them, it was about wasting no time, and you can't really blame them for that. Most couples in The Bachelor franchise tend to wait quite a while before they finally walk down the aisle. Gerry and Theresa, on the other hand, were eager to make their nuptials happen.

Article continues below advertisement

In January 2024, the couple spoke with AARP about their wedding date and why they chose to get married so soon after they got engaged. Theresa revealed they had originally planned to wed even sooner. But, according to Gerry, producers convinced them to settle on the Jan. 4 wedding date.

Source: ABC