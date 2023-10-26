Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Is 'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner Engaged Now? (SPOILERS) Fans of 'The Golden Bachelor' are desperate to know if Gerry Turner is engaged now that the season is in full swing. Here's what we know. By Melissa Willets Oct. 26 2023, Published 11:40 a.m. ET Source: ABC

The Gist: We are still a ways away from the season finale of The Golden Bachelor.

Fans are already wondering if Gerry Turner found a love connection to last past the show.

He has shared hints as to his romantic status after the finale.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Golden Bachelor. The first ever Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner certainly has a sad backstory. His first wife, Toni, passed away due to a bacterial infection after the couple had been married for over 40 years.

Now, six years after losing Toni, Gerry is looking for love again on reality TV, and fans have been rooting for him every step of the way. In fact, they want to know if the 72-year-old got engaged at the end of his season. Here's what we know.

Gerry Turner is happy, if that tells you anything.

The new ABC star talked to the New York Post about the outcome of his season, and said that following filming, “So far it’s been chaotic. There’s nice stretches of bliss and great times. And then there’s stretches of waiting and chaos and so forth. So it’s been a bit of everything."

“I’m in love with everybody I come in contact with," Gerry added. "So it’s not like you’ll find me singling out or giving you an indication of what happened. But life is good.”

Of course, spoilers are running rampant about the final three women on the show, with it pretty much being common knowledge at this point that Faith Martin, Theresa Nist, and Leslie Fhima get hometown dates with Gerry.

But beyond this juicy morsel, the trail runs cold, meaning that no one seems to know for sure if Gerry pops the question to one of these ladies, and ends up engaged after the final rose. Still, fans think they know the answer!

The success rate of the 'The Bachelor' could mean that Gerry doesn't get engaged — but he was certainly hoping to put a ring on it.

Bachelor sleuths are dissecting everything that Gerry has said along his journey to finding love on national TV. According to Bustle, the senior admitted at one point that getting engaged was a "very realistic possibility."

No matter what happened in Costa Rica in Aug. 2023 when the final rose ceremony was filmed, clearly it's been a long road for Gerry and his potential mystery woman to keep their relationship under wraps.

Meanwhile, we've also got to consider the success rate of finding everlasting love on The Bachelor. In 20 seasons, the show has paired couples that are still together — but not many.

Over at The Bachelorette, four couples have also made it the distance, including Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter, Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, and Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo. This franchise is successful 22 percent of the time, for those of you who love statistics.