Can't Wait for the Finale? Check out These 'Golden Bachelor' Spoilers! 'The Golden Bachelor' is well underway, but if you can't wait to find out who Gerry ends up with, read on because we have all the spoilers you need. By Allison DeGrushe Oct. 5 2023, Published 12:54 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 1 of The Golden Bachelor. After years in development hell, The Golden Bachelor is finally underway — and it's a certified hit. The reality dating series shows the world a different kind of love story, providing a few golden-aged hopeless romantics with a much-deserved second chance at love.

So, could any of these lovely ladies be 72-year-old leading man Gerry Turner's second perfect match? Only time will tell, but if you can't wait for new episodes, stick around because we have all the spoilers you need!

'Golden Bachelor' spoilers: Who are Gerry's final three women?

Source: ABC Gerry Turner's final three women are: Faith Martin, Theresa Nist, and Leslie Fhima.

Unlike your typical Bachelor/Bachelorette seasons with four hometown dates, Gerry only had three hometown dates during his journey on The Golden Bachelor. On that note, Reality Steve reported that Gerry's final three women were none other than Faith Martin, Theresa Nist, and Leslie Fhima.

On Aug. 19, 2023, Gerry joined 60-year-old radio host Faith Martin in Washington for their hometown date. Two days later, he was spotted in Minnesota with 64-year-old fitness instructor Leslie Fhima. On Aug. 23, Gerry headed to New Jersey for his third and final hometown date, reuniting with 70-year-old securities professional Theresa Nist.

Who are Gerry's final two on 'The Golden Bachelor'?

After all three hometown dates, Gerry decided to eliminate Faith from the series. With that said, his final two women were Theresa and Leslie. The leading man and his final two flew to Costa Rica, where each woman met Gerry's family, per Reality Steve. Our favorite reality TV guru added that overnight dates might've occurred in Costa Rica.

Source: ABC

Speaking of overnight dates, aka fantasy suites," Gerry told Entertainment Tonight that they would be much different than past seasons in the dating show franchise. "I just think that a fantasy suite for someone of my age may look quite different," Gerry told the outlet. "The activities could be quite different than for someone in their 20s and 30s."

Nevertheless, he noted that the fantasy suites "really don't" make him nervous — his two daughters, Jenny and Angie, couldn't say the same. Gerry revealed, "They make my daughters a lot more nervous than me." If overnight dates did actually happen, here's to hoping Gerry's daughters can make it through the episode!

Who does Gerry pick on 'The Golden Bachelor'?

OK, we know this is what you all came for, right? The final rose ceremony was filmed on Sept. 1, but sadly, the Season 1 winner of The Golden Bachelor has yet to be revealed. When we figure out who Gerry picked at the end of his exciting journey, we'll be sure to come back and update with more spoilers.