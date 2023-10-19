Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor 'The Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner Is Almost Ready To Hand Out His Final Rose 'The Golden Bachelor's first season is shorter than is typical for 'The Bachelor's franchise and fans want to know when the 2023 finale airs on ABC. By Chrissy Bobic Oct. 19 2023, Updated 12:02 p.m. ET Source: ABC

In many ways, The Golden Bachelor may be the most authentic series in The Bachelor franchise as a whole. Leading man Gerry Turner makes connections from night one and almost every time he has to send someone home, he does so with tears in his eyes. This is a group of much older contestants than viewers are used to and they are all truly here for the right reasons.

Another way The Golden Bachelor differs from the flagship show is its shorter episodes (at just an hour, they span half the time as The Bachelor and The Bachelorette). And the season itself is shorter than the original series too. So when is The Golden Bachelor finale in 2023? As Gerry makes more connections, more and more women go home.

When is 'The Golden Bachelor' finale in 2023?

Since The Golden Bachelor is eight episodes, that means the finale premieres on ABC on Nov. 19. At that point, Gerry will choose between his final two ladies. It's unclear if there will be a two-hour finale to wrap things up, but that also depends on Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise, which airs after The Golden Bachelor on Thursdays.

You can watch 'The Golden Bachelor' on Hulu too.

Just in case you can't get enough of Gerry and his lovely ladies on Thursday nights, you can re-watch The Golden Bachelor on Hulu the following day. Or, if you can't tune in to new episodes as they air, you can jump to the streaming platform to watch them that way instead. But it's no big surprise for fans of the franchise, since The Bachelor airs on Hulu as well each season.

And, since older seasons of The Bachelor are on Hulu, it is all but guaranteed that The Golden Bachelor will remain on Hulu long after the first season is finished. So you can always go back and see Gerry fall in love all over again. Or, you know, just skip through that and watch all of the drama between Kathy and Theresa again.

Will there be a second season of 'The Golden Bachelor'?

As of October 2023, The Golden Bachelor hasn't been renewed for a second season. But the shorter episode length and genuine nature of the castembwrs has fans responding pretty positively to The Bachelor spinoff. So it wouldn't be surprising to get another season of a different Golden Bachelor lead ready to find love again in his sixties.

