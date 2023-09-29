Distractify
Gerry Is Here To Find a Wife on 'The Golden Bachelor' — Who Did He Send Home? (SPOILERS)

'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner has to send women home each week and as hard as it is for him, it's all about narrowing the contestants down to find his wife.

Sep. 28 2023, Published 9:01 p.m. ET

Gerry Turner and his contestants on The Golden Bachelor
The Gist:

  • Season 1 of The Golden Bachelor features the first senior citizen lead, Gerry Turner.
  • Some of the Season 1 contestants are familiar faces to fans of The Bachelor franchise.
  • Gerry has to eliminate women each week as he figures out which woman is right for him as his new wife.
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for The Golden Bachelor.

After The Bachelor spinoff was teased for years, The Golden Bachelor is here to help one man, Gerry Turner, find love again after losing his wife of more than 40 years. The spinoff focuses on Gerry as he gets to know other women in their "golden years" and it follows the same format as the other shows in the franchise. So, who is left on The Golden Bachelor and who went home this week? Read on to find out!

The Golden Bachelor cast
Source: ABC
Who went home in the Set. 28 episode of 'The Golden Bachelor'?

While most of the women seem serious about finding love, and about getting to know Gerry, he has to send a handful of them home on night one. Talk about a rough night for everyone involved. On night one, Gerry sends home the following ladies during the rose ceremony, with the exception of Aunt Chippy, who sleeps through the ceremony and goes home without saying a proper goodbye:

  • Aunt Chippy
  • Anna
  • Maria
  • Patty
  • Pamela
  • Renee
  • Sylvia

Who is still left on 'The Golden Bachelor'?

Gerry has a big task ahead of him as the season progresses and he gets to know the women better. Judging by the preview for the season ahead, there is no shortage of tears and maybe even a little drama among Gerry and the women. But after the first night, he already knows that his future wife is among the remaining women. And the ladies who are left after Week 1 are:

  • Faith
  • Ellen
  • Theresa
  • Joan
  • Natascha
  • Leslie
  • Christina
  • Edith
  • Nancy
  • April
  • Sandra
  • Jeanie
  • Kathy
  • Marina
  • Peggy
  • Susan
Anna, Patty, and Sylvia from The Golden Bachelor
Source: ABC

Anna, Patty, and Sylvia are among the women who go home the first night on The Golden Bachelor.

Like the flagship series in the franchise, The Golden Bachelor tasks the leading man with handing out a first impression rose, embarking on one-on-ones, experiencing hometowns, and doling out unexpected heartbreak.

There are plenty of women left and lots of time for Gerry to find his next "the one" after losing his wife. Who will go home in the next episode?

Tune into new episodes of The Golden Bachelor on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC to find out! You can also stream the series on Hulu.

