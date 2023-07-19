Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Fans Are Worried 'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner Could Become the Next Leonardo DiCaprio What are the contestants’ ages on ‘The Golden Bachelor’? Fans are wondering what the casting age was for the women competing for Gerry Turner’s heart. By Jamie Lerner Jul. 19 2023, Updated 9:03 a.m. ET Source: ABC/Instagram/@dancingwiththestars

The world is spinning over the announcement that Gerry Turner will be our very first Golden Bachelor. Now that the Bachelor franchise is finally premiering its long-awaited Golden Years spinoff in September, we have some questions. For one, which senior citizens will put up with the same drama we see on The Bachelor?

71-year-old Gerry is certainly a catch, and hopefully, his journey is a genuine search for love. But fans are worried that, like many older men, Gerry will have his pick of women who might be much younger than him. So what are the ages of the Golden Bachelor contestants, and did producers have an age limit in the casting process?



When casting ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ ABC was allegedly looking for contestants aged 65+.

The casting call for The Golden Bachelor was first announced in March 2021 during Matt James’s season of The Bachelor. At the time, fans were calling for Matt’s mom to be the Golden Bachelorette (perhaps there’s still a chance!), but it seems like producers wanted to start with a classic Bachelor.

The initial casting call said, “The producers of The Bachelor are looking for active and outgoing single men and women in their golden years for a new exciting dating show! If you are a senior citizen ready for a committed relationship, apply today at …” In America, a “senior citizen” is considered any adult over the age of 65, which means that allegedly, the producers would have filtered out anyone under that age.

Because Gerry is a septuagenarian, we hope to see other septuagenarian women in his dating pool. Perhaps there will even be some octagenarians! We expect to see women mostly in their 60s and 70s, but anything is possible in the Bachelor franchise.

Fans are concerned that the producers will include ‘Golden Bachelor’ contestants who are much younger than Gerry.

We all know about celebrities who like to date younger—Leonardo DiCaprio comes to mind. The 48-year-old has yet to date a woman over 25 years old, although recent rumors suggest he’s now dating 28-year-old Gigi Hadid. He’s … growing? He’s not the only one, though. George Clooney is 17 years older than Amal, and Michael Douglas is 25 years older than Catherine Zeta-Jones! Fans are worried that Gerry could follow in their footsteps.

However, we’re confident that the Bachelor producers will keep the contestants age-appropriate. After all, Gerry’s first wife was only three months younger than Gerry. If producers stuck to their guns and only took applications from people 65+, Gerry could be, at most, six years older than one of the contestants. But maybe we’ll meet some 85-year-old cougars ready to show Gerry who’s boss.