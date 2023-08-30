Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor The 'Golden Bachelor' Cast Is Here — but Who Does Gerry End up With? The long-awaited series premiere of 'The Golden Bachelor' is around the corner, and we know who Gerry Turner ends up with at the end of his journey. By Allison DeGrushe Aug. 30 2023, Published 2:52 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article contains major potential spoilers for Season 1 of The Golden Bachelor. After three years, ABC finally found its Golden Bachelor. The golden-era bachelor in question, Gerry Turner, is a 72-year-old retired restauranteur from Indiana. Gerry is a devoted father and grandfather who married his high school sweetheart, Toni, in 1974. The couple was together for 43 years before Toni fell ill and passed away in 2017.

Now, six years after Toni's passing and with the full support of his family, Gerry is ready to put himself out there and find love again. With 22 women vying for his heart, who does Gerry end up with at the end of his journey? Read on because everyone's favorite Bachelor guru Reality Steve has the full scoop!

Who does Gerry end up with on 'The Golden Bachelor'?

According to Reality Steve, filming began on August 3 — and hometowns kicked off three weeks later. He noted that it was only going to be a month of filming, so this schedule lines up perfectly.

As for hometown dates, there were only three for Gerry's season. And now, here's the moment you've all been waiting for: Who are his final three women? Without further ado, meet Faith, Theresa, and Leslie!

Faith Martin is a 60-year-old high school teacher from Benton City, Wash. According to her official ABC bio, Faith has two sons and four grandkids "that she loves more than anything in this world." Faith is also a woman of many talents and enjoys radio hosting, teaching, and singing. As for her fun facts, Faith revealed that she: Wants to be in a band

Hates technology that doesn't work

Loves riding her horse, Liberty, through the mountains

Theresa Nist is a 69-year-old financial services professional from Shrewsbury, N.J. (we love a fellow Monmouth County resident!) As of this writing, her official ABC bio is unavailable. However, Entertainment Weekly said that Theresa's fun fact is that she taught herself all about the stock market. Go off, queen!

Last but not least, Leslie Fhima is a 64-year-old fitness instructor (can she train us, please?) from Minneapolis. She's a former professional figure skater who's run 10 marathons and loves to help others live their best lives. Leslie has three kids and three grandkids; although she loves to spend time with them, she also enjoys being with her dog, Billie. As for her fun facts, Leslie revealed that she: Absolutely hates mice.

She's a former aerobics champion.

Post Malone and Lady Gaga are at the top of her "Best Concerts Ever" list.

At the time of writing, it's unknown who Gerry ends up with on The Golden Bachelor — but the answer is right around the corner! On August 30, Reality Steve reported that the final two women are Theresa and Leslie. He said that they're currently in Costa Rica, where the final rose ceremony will take place on Thursday, August 31.