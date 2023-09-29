Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Prince's "Sexy Dancer" Is Allegedly About This 'Golden Bachelor' Contestant 'The Golden Bachelor' contestant Leslie Fhima revealed she dated Prince when she was younger, and he supposedly wrote "Sexy Dancer" about her! By Allison DeGrushe Sep. 28 2023, Published 9:01 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Golden Bachelor. After spending years in development, The Golden Bachelor is finally here and ready to show the world a brand new kind of love story. During the series premiere, 72-year-old leading man Gerry Turner met 22 lovely bachelorettes in their golden years, including Leslie Fhima, who dated a music legend when she was younger. Read on to learn more about Leslie, including which hit song her musician ex-boyfriend wrote about her!

'The Golden Bachelor' star Leslie Fhima dated Prince when she was younger.

In a confessional, Leslie introduced herself to the fans as a 64-year-old fitness instructor, dancer, and choreographer from Golden Valley, Minn. As clips of her dancing flashed across the screen, Leslie dropped a major bombshell: She dated the late great Prince when she was younger. Better yet, he wrote "Sexy Dancer" about her.

Though it's unclear when Leslie dated the "Delirious" singer, it's important to note that Prince was born and raised in Minneapolis. He eventually moved out of the city, but he never left the state of Minnesota. In fact, Prince lived in and recorded at Paisley Park, which is located in Chanhassen, Minn.

With that said, it's likely Leslie and Prince ran into each other a lot growing up. It's only a 13-minute drive from Golden Valley to Minneapolis, and it takes around 23 minutes to get to Chanhassen from Golden Valley.

For those unaware, Prince recorded "Sexy Dancer" in April and May of 1979 before releasing it as part of his self-titled second album in October of that same year. And so, with these context clues, we can assume that Leslie dated Prince sometime in the late '70s. Hopefully, Leslie will offer more insight into this relationship!

Leslie is hoping Gerry will "enhance her life."

According to her official ABC bio, Leslie is also a former professional figure skater who's run 10 marathons and enjoys helping others live their best lives. However, there's "way more going on than what meets the eye."

When she isn't working at the gym, Leslie loves to spend time with her three kids and three grandchildren, who refer to her as "glama." She also loves hanging out and playing with her mini Aussiedoodle, Billie. But there's just one thing missing from her life that she craves: A lifelong partner.

