Theresa Nist May Win America's Hearts With Her Picturesque Family 'The Golden Bachelor' has a fan favorite and her name is Theresa Nist. Here is a look at her family, including her kids and grandchildren! By Jamie Lerner Sep. 28 2023, Published 5:24 p.m. ET

The build-up to The Golden Bachelor is finally coming to an end. For years, ABC promoted the casting and production of a senior citizen version of The Bachelor, and thanks to 72-year-old Gerry Turner, it’s actually happening! Twenty-two women are vying for Gerry’s heart, including Theresa Nist.

Theresa, 70, has already generated some buzz ahead of the season—she’s a Leo who loves ‘70s rock “both soft and hard,” according to her ABC bio. A former financial services provider who is self-taught when it comes to the stock market, Theresa clearly has both charm and intelligence, so we can’t wait to see her connect with Gerry. But who are Therea’s kids?

Theresa Nist has at least two kids and six grandchildren.

Source: Instagram Theresa with her son, Tommy, his wife Amanda, and her grandchildren.

Before going on The Golden Bachelor, Theresa built a life of her own. Her eldest kid, Tommy Nist, is about 46 years old, considering the fact that he graduated high school in 1995 according to his Facebook. He attended Cranford Senior High School before moving to South Carolina, where owns Beach House Boat Rentals with his wife, Amanda Gregorio Nist.

Tommy and Amanda married on August 20, 2005, and as of 2023, they seem to have three sons together. Their eldest son, Brandon, is graduating high school a year earlier, which makes him 17 years old. Their next son, Brody, is either 14 or 15 years old as he begins 9th grade, and their youngest, Braxton, is 10 or 11 years old as he enters 5th grade.

The picturesque family also has a dog named River, who we can’t discount just because he’s a dog! Based on Instagram and Facebook posts, Theresa seems to be very involved in her son’s life. However, Theresa is especially close with her daughter, Jen Woolston, who is much younger than her brother.

Source: Instagram Theresa with her daughter Jen.

According to her LinkedIn, Jen started her college career at The College of New Jersey in 2003. Since completing her Master of Science at Monmouth University in 2011, she began working as a marketing and promotions manager at Topline Appliance Center. Additionally, she owns The Roving Bar and VW Booth Bus with her husband, according to her Facebook.

Jen married her husband, Matt Woolston, in June 2011. They now own a wedding and event mobile bar that serves beer, wine, and prosecco based in Shrewsbury, N.J. Like her brother, Jen and Matt have three sons, although they’re a bit younger. Their eldest seems to be Dempsey, who’s around 10 or 11 years old as he begins fifth grade.

Their middle child, Leo, is 9 or 10 years old, beginning fourth grade. And their youngest is Henry, who just started first grade, which would make him about 6 years old. Since they live much closer to Theresa, she seems to spend a lot of time with her grandsons, cheering them on as they play soccer. Theresa also loves hanging out with Jen on the VW Booth Bus.