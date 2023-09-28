Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor We Know Who Made It to Gerry's Top Four on 'The Golden Bachelor' — but There Is a Twist! We've got the scoop on who Gerry chooses as his final four on 'The Golden Bachelor,' but there is actually a bit of a surprise update for this show. By Jennifer Tisdale Sep. 28 2023, Published 1:45 p.m. ET Source: ABC 'The Golden Bachelor' contestants

Spoiler Alert! The article contains spoilers from the first season of The Golden Bachelor. The Gist: In the first season of The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner narrows down the women he will go on hometown dates with.

He is only going on three hometown dates, which means there is a final three, not a final four.

The hometown date picks are Faith Martin, Leslie Fhima, and Theresa Nist.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans of The Bachelor franchise are finally getting a chance to see what a more seasoned courtship could look like on The Golden Bachelor. The man with the love plan is 72 year-old Gerry Turner, a widower from Indiana who is ready to get back on the relationship horse. He will have 22 women from which to choose, all of whom are close to his age. This will be such a breath of fresh air.

As a consumer of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, I have often wished for a less chaotic version of the show. I know people love to eat up the mess and often request seconds, but I am far more interested in what a more emotionally settled series could look like. What if we swapped out drunken tears and added thoughtful discourse? As with the original, viewers are curious about the hometown dates and Gerry's final four. We've got the scoop, but it's not what you think.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ABC Gerry Turner

There isn't a final four on 'The Golden Bachelor,' but there is a final three. Here's why.

According to an Aug. 30 Instagram post from Reality Steve, The Golden Bachelor has decided to only have three women go on hometown dates with Gerry. Typically on the original shows, there are four hometown dates followed by three women meeting the Bachelor or Bachelorette's family.

Article continues below advertisement

I suspect the reason for one less hometown date is twofold. As Reality Steve pointed out, filming for The Golden Bachelor only lasted a month. The two original shows have a shooting schedule that can span anywhere from six to nine weeks. A quicker turnaround requires some cuts.

I also wonder if the ages of everyone involved have come into play. Before anyone panics, I'm not being ageist. I'm referring to the fact that Gerry as well as the contestants have families of their own to return to. Their lives are a bit more established and perhaps they can't play as fast and loose with their calendars. Either way, Gerry's decision is between three women, not four.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ABC Who will Gerry pick?

Who are the final three women on 'The Golden Bachelor?'

In the same spoiler-y Instagram post, Reality Steve revealed that the top three women vying for Gerry's heart are Faith Martin, Leslie Fhima, and Theresa Nist. All of these hometown dates were filmed between August 19 and 23, with Gerry narrowing it down to two women before whisking them away to Costa Rica to meet his family.

Article continues below advertisement

Faith is a 60-year-old high school teacher from Benton, Wash. who "loves riding her horse, Liberty, through the mountains." Gerry told Good Morning America in August 2023 that he's looking for a "high energy" partner. It sounds like Faith has the right amount of lust for life he's looking for. Hopefully, a lust for each other will kick things off!

Source: ABC (L-R): Faith Martin, Leslie Fhima, and Theresa Nist

Article continues below advertisement

Speaking of energy, Leslie is a fitness instructor from Minneapolis, Minn. who doesn't let being 60 stop her from doing what she loves.This former aerobics instructor is sure to keep Gerry on his toes, literally and figuratively. Will Leslie be able to get Gerry's heart pumping the same way she'll be able to pump up his muscles? Only time will tell.