After Getting Booted as Host of all 'The Bachelors,' People Want to Know What Chris Harrison Is up to Now

But, of course, we saved the best life update for last. If you're getting married soon and are in the market for an officiant, look no further than Chris Harrison. According to his very own website, "Since 2012, Chris Harrison is an ordained minister with Universal Life Church. He customizes each of his weddings to the couple."

Sadly, the website doesn't include pricing, but we have to assume these couples are in it to win it. In other words, they accepted their roses.