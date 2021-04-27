Did Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima Just Get Secretly Married?! Here's the Truth

There’s nothing like a secret marriage and a surprising twist to keep the citizens of Bachelor Nation on our toes, so fans were shocked yet again when Chris Harrison posted what appears to be a wedding picture on his Instagram. Now we’re all asking if Chris Harrison is married to longtime girlfriend Lauren Zima.

Many of us know that Chris Harrison has been dating Entertainment Tonight correspondent Lauren Zima for a few years now, so it’s not like he’s springing a new secret girlfriend on us all. But while Bachelor Nation loves plot twists, we also love romantic sagas, and a secret marriage that none of us could enjoy does not fit into that. So is Chris Harrison really married to Lauren Zima ?

Although the caption was extremely romantic, quoting Modern English lyrics, “‘I’d stop the world and melt with you’ [Lauren Zima] there’s no one I’d rather celebrate love with and I’ll be your plus one anytime,” it was not a wedding caption for Chris and Lauren. As it turns out, they were attending someone else’s wedding.

Although the black and white photo of Chris and Lauren kissing in her seemingly white gown definitely looks like a wedding photo, fans will be pleased to know Chris didn’t just skip over giving Lauren his figurative final rose before tying the knot. The two have not even reportedly gotten engaged, so the marriage-esque picture together was a huge shock.

Chris jumped aboard, letting us know they are not married with his response. “Wow you attend one wedding together...do one chicken dance and your [sic] hitched! Congrats Christine and Kevin on a beautiful wedding and the start of a wonderful life together. I do love this bridesmaid though.”

However, Chris and Lauren got into the comments section quickly. Lauren first wrote, “I love you so much and appreciate all the ‘congrats’! This *bridesmaids* dress is really living above its potential.”

Fans and friends alike were also quick to congratulate Chris and Lauren, with Colton Underwood commenting with hearts, and Nick Viall writing, “Congrats?!?”

There’s no way Chris didn’t expect people to think he and Lauren got married with the romantic photo and dress that looks like a wedding gown. In fact, he could have confused us purposely to drive up engagement on his page (maybe in preparation for a real engagement?).

Chris and Lauren are not married, but they have been dating for about three years.

If our timeline is correct, Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima have been together for about three years, since the summer of 2018, so they could be on their way to getting married soon. Lauren Zima is a correspondent for Entertainment Tonight who covers the Bachelor franchise while also hosting her comedic recap show, The Bachelor: Roses and Rosé, on YouTube. While there's a 16-year difference between Chris and Lauren, they seem very happy together and have grown closer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April 2020, Chris and Lauren decided to host an Instagram Live series together, Group Date, to give all of us Bachelor Nation fans an incentive to stay inside every night. Lauren told People, “We all need a sense of community right now. We all need something to look forward to and so, we wanted to give people that and then at the same time raise money.”

Chris, on the other hand, likes to stay a little more private, so he explained, “I am intensely private and don’t live out loud despite what I do for a living. Lauren is much more the type of person that lives out loud. So she is trying to teach me, and I’m trying to meet halfway in the middle.”

