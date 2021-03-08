Chris Harrison Is Wearing a Ring... Did He and Lauren Zima Secretly Get Married?

Fans of The Bachelor will look into every detail to find out what’s really going on, and Chris Harrison is no exception. Chris has been seen multiple times wearing what appears to be a wedding ring, except that it’s on his right hand. As far as we know, Chris is divorced and currently dating Lauren Zima of Entertainment Tonight. Does this mean they’ve tied the knot, or is there some other hidden meaning to Chris Harrison’s right-hand ring ?

It doesn’t look like the two secretly got married, but in pandemic-times, nothing is certain. However, we can say for certain that Lauren Zima is not wearing a ring, so it does appear that a secret marriage is off the table. There are a few other theories that do a bit of a better job explaining why Chris Harrison wears a ring on his right hand .

Chris Harrison most likely wears a ring on his right hand to promote his new brand.

Since quarantine began, Chris Harrison started his own line of wedding bands for men. He shared to Insider , "Guys are really into the romance and the ring and the wedding just as much. We want it to fit us just as much as the ladies do, so it's time for the guys to get their do." Chris started with 24 ring designs and is really excited to get this brand off the ground.

Not only that, but Chris also started it with the intent for a Bachelorette to one day propose to her chosen man. He continued, "I'd love that one day, if a girl pulled out one of my rings and said, 'You know what? I'm going to propose."' Who knew a wedding ring company for men could be so feminist?

It therefore seems likely that Chris wears a ring on his right hand to promote his new company, Manly Bands . A ring on his left hand would surely mean marriage, but since it’s his right, he leaves us to speculate, which leads to more talk about Manly Bands. He even hopes that his rings will become somewhat of a fashion statement for men and that men can wear different ones for different moods, so it would make a lot of sense for Chris to wear one of his own rings as a statement.