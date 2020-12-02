Chris Harrison Was Allegedly Not Happy With Being Quarantined After Dropping Son Off at College While Filming 'Bachelorette'

If you've been keeping with this season of The Bachelorette , then you most definitely noticed a certain someone's absence on tonight's episode. That someone is host, Chris Harrison, who missed filming to go drop his son off at college. JoJo stood in for him, which some felt was a nice change of pace anyway.

"Tonight this amazing woman answers the call. @joelle_fletcher steps up and helps me out while I 'sneak' away and take care of a lil family business. Thank you my friend!" Chris updated everyone on Instagram. JoJo responded in the comments, "Love you friend!!! Hopefully I don’t f anything up."

If you're are curious about what Chris was up to, you'd need to know a little bit about his teenage son, Joshua.

What to know about Chris Harrison's son.

Joshua Harrison is Chris's eldest son, and he currently attends Texas Christian University which is located in Fort Worth, Texas. The campus seems to open and running, according to the school's website. According to Joshua's LinkedIn, he's majoring in Business Administration. He also plays for the school's lacrosse team. Chris is pretty close with both of his kids (he has a daughter named Taylor who's a sophomore in high school), and posts family photos to his Instagram pretty frequently. Joshua and Taylor's mom is Gwen, Chris's ex wife. The two were high school sweethearts until they divorced back in 2012.

Chris is definitely one proud dad. "The boy is now a Frog! Congrats J-man on being accepted and committing to @texaschristianuniversity," he captioned an Instagram photo back in December 2019. In August, during the time he was dropping Joshua off at college, Chris updated fans with a photo of himself and his son in his dorm. "Just like that he’s gone. Thought dropping the big man off at college @texaschristianuniversity today was going to crush me but all I could feel is pride and excitement. Especially now, so grateful that they have this opportunity. Now go take on the world and have the time of your life my boy," he wrote in the caption.

Chris's absence from The Bachelorette set was actually reported back in August. And he allegedly was upset about being quarantined for two weeks after. A source told Us Weekly, “Chris was not happy they were going to make him quarantine in Palm Springs for two weeks without working. He insisted he simply dropped his son off in his dorm room and left, social distancing the entire time.”

Another source revealed, “The moment he got back, Chris was told he could not set foot back on the set until he went through another 14-day quarantine. The show’s contestants and crew all had to quarantine on the property for 14 days prior to the cameras rolling. But it didn’t dawn on Chris he’d have to do it all over again if he simply left to take his kid to college.” We're relieved that the producers of The Bachelorette are taking COVID-19 precautions seriously.