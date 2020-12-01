‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Bennett Just Gave Tayshia a Peppery Marriage Proposal

That night, Bennett told Tayshia that the mock-proposal “struck a particular chord” with him, citing his past engagement.

“Um, it’s a little tough to talk about it,” the wealth management consultant added. “I’ll put it this way: I don’t remember a time when my parents were solid,” he said. “I’ve seen bad marriages, I’ve seen bad relationships. I think sometimes when people get married, it’s for the wrong reasons. And, you know, basically, I was close, and I knew it wasn’t right.”